DA announces Solly Msimanga as Gauteng premier candidate

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced Solly Msimanga as its official Gauteng premier candidate as it drives its election campaign ahead of the National General Elections next year. In making the announcement at Hallmark House in New Doornfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that as they enter the 2024 election campaign, they know only one thing for sure: "that the ANC will not get 50% next year in Gauteng“.

"Previously, we knew for certain that the ANC would win Gauteng. Now, we know for certain that the ANC will lose Gauteng. "Our job is to make sure that the candidate we are announcing today is inaugurated as Gauteng premier two weeks after next year’s election. For the first time ever, we are not fighting to be the official opposition in Gauteng. Next year, we are fighting to govern Gauteng," Steenhuisen said. He described Msimanga as someone who combines experience, enthusiasm, and determination in equal measure.

Msimanga is from Atteridgeville and has previously served as mayor of the City of Tshwane, as leader of the official opposition in the Gauteng legislature, and as the current leader of the DA in Gauteng. When Msimanga was re-elected as the DA Gauteng provincial leader in August, he said services were collapsing throughout the province and people wanted a change of government. He said the party’s focus was now on their political opponents, so the DA could wrestle the province from the ruling party.