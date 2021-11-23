DA bags another Gauteng municipality, this time the Mogale City local municipality

MOGALE City Local Municipality in Krugersdorp has a new DA mayor after Councillor Tyrone Gray was on Tuesday elected executive mayor and Jacqueline Pannall as speaker. The municipality was previously under an ANC-led coalition but the ruling party failed to win an outright majority in the local government elections held on November 1.

Gray’s election as mayor, his party said, took place after a vote of support from other opposition parties, adding it affirmed their faith in the DA’s ability to govern. Pannall has been elected the new council speaker and will preside over council meetings and perform duties in line with the role. DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said Mogale City had been plagued by serious service delivery challenges, financial mismanagement and lack of economic growth and productivity.

“The DA is excited to bring its brand of good governance and to turn things around for the embattled municipality. “On our to-do list will be to get the basics right by working to restore service delivery, revitalising the local economy and fixing the public transport system. “We are aware that success will not be achieved overnight, but our team of councillors are capable and up to the task.

“The DA wishes Mayor Gray and his team well,” Msimanga said. Ahead of his victory, Gray said during his campaign: “Mogale City has immense potential, but sadly under the ANC the municipality is nearing collapse and is unable to deliver even the most basic services for its residents.” He also highlighted that cash-flow constraints were resulting in the loss of millions of rand in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.