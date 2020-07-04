DA calls for clarity on Covid-19 tourism accommodation regulations

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance on Saturday called on Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane to clarify the "badly written" coronavirus (Covid-19) regulations on business and leisure travel accommodation.

Kubayi-Ngubane needs to "decipher the hieroglyphics" of the confusing Covid-19 “alert advanced level 3” tourism regulations that she announced last week, DA shadow minister of tourism Manny De Freitas said in a statement.

The DA had spent the past week trying to make sense of these regulations without much success, he said.

"At the media conference that the minister hosted last week she stated that leisure accommodation will not be permitted. This contradicts the regulations which state that licensed and accredited accommodation establishments are allowed to operate for intra-provincial travel (that is, within a province) for business as well as leisure purposes," De Freitas said.

The regulations were also unclear with regards to conference facilities as, although conferences may take place, it did not explicitly say that conference accommodation may be used for leisure purposes as well. The DA had been inundated with queries from businesses seeking clarity about these "badly written" regulations.