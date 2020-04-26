DA calls on Lesufi to probe alleged theft of Covid-19 food parcels in Ekurhuleni

Ekurhuleni - The Democratic Alliance has called on Gauteng acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi to urgently investigate the alleged theft of coronavirus (Covid-19) food relief parcels from an overnight storage facility in Ekurhuleni.

The DA in Gauteng has learnt that food parcels meant for the poor during this critical national lockdown were stolen at the Smart Angels Crèche in Greenfields Ward 8, Ekurhuleni, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for social development Refiloe Nt’sekhe said in a statement on Sunday.

"It is alleged that a truck delivered the food parcels on Thursday evening to the crèche for the Greenfields residents in Ward 8. The food parcels were to be distributed to the residents the next day and were allegedly stolen from the crèche premises overnight.

"The residents who were meant to receive the food parcels were angry and frustrated about having to go back home empty handed after receiving the sad news that the food parcels have been stolen. Food parcels have now become a target for criminals," Nt’sekhe said.

The DA would closely monitor this case to ensure that no stone was left unturned and that those implicated were arrested and faced the full might of the law.