Cape Town - The DA has cleared its leader Mmusi Maimane on charges related to the house he is renting in Cape Town and using a vehicle donated by former Steinhoff chief executive Markus Jooste. The announcement by the DA on Friday comes after it also said nominations for the position of Federal Council chairperson have been closed.

This will see former party leader Helen Zille contest the position with Athol Trollip, former deputy chief whip Mike Waters and deputy federal council chairperson Thomas Walters.

Zille had announced earlier in the day she was contesting the position left vacant by James Selfe.

DA federal finance chairperson Dion George said he met with Maimane at the end of last month and on Friday where he produced documents for the house he is occupying in Cape Town.