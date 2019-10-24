DA clueless on Maimane's next move following resignation









Mmusi Maimane announces his resignation as leader of the DA. Maimane has also resigned as the party's parliamentary leader and member. File photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). The DA on Thursday said it has no clue how former leader Mmusi Maimane is going to occupy himself after he resigned as leader of the party and Parliament. Twitter on Thursday suggested that Maimane might revert to his role as a pastor. Maimane resigned on Wednesday evening as the party leader, but promised to keep his member card and his parliamentary seat. However, he took many by surprise when he woke up on Thursday morning to announced on Twitter that he was leaving the DA and parliament. The resignation is believed to be a reaction to the recent election of Helen Zille as the party’s federal council chairperson.

When contacted, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi told Independent Media to rather call Maimane himself to find out about his activities.

“He did say in his statement that he is working on plans for the future, but I don’t want to second guess him,” said Malatsi.

Another party spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sekhe said she had no ideas on her former boss’s plans.

“I phoned him yesterday (Wednesday) to wish him well as he is a dear friend and colleague, but I have not spoken today,” she said.

According to News24, Maimane is a preacher at Discovery Church in Randburg.

Nt’sekhe said Maimane was a qualified pastor with a masters degree in theology.

“He might not have been regular (church goer) because the DA work takes him away from church, but when he can, he tries to find time with the Lord, and that one I can tell you,” she said.

She said under Maimane, the staff never had prayers in the office.

Maimane's phone went unanswered on Thursday.

According to goodthingsguy.com, Maimane delivered an inspiring sermon during the 2017 Planetshakers Conference in Melbourne, Australia. He shared the stage with various pastors from around the world.

Political Bureau