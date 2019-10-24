The DA on Thursday said it has no clue how former leader Mmusi Maimane is going to occupy himself after he resigned as leader of the party and Parliament.
Twitter on Thursday suggested that Maimane might revert to his role as a pastor.
Maimane resigned on Wednesday evening as the party leader, but promised to keep his member card and his parliamentary seat.
However, he took many by surprise when he woke up on Thursday morning to announced on Twitter that he was leaving the DA and parliament.
The resignation is believed to be a reaction to the recent election of Helen Zille as the party’s federal council chairperson.