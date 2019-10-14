The DA said it had written to the KZN MEC for social development asking for a report on investigations into her department allegedly funding ghost institutions. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Monday it had written to the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, asking for a full report on investigations into her department allegedly funding ghost institutions. The party made the call following a weekend report that claimed whistleblowers said R33 million was paid to 11 non-profit organisations (NPOs) whose existence could not be verified.

However, the newspaper that broke the story said that of the NPOs said to be untraceable, it had been able to find four.

"The DA regards this information as deeply concerning given the overwhelming number of vulnerable people in our province who need help. Equally alarming though is the MEC’s failure to assume responsibility and her attempt to blame local departmental offices in the article published on Sunday," said Elma Rabe, DA KZN spokesperson on social development.

Rabe said the MEC's "flippant" response to the allegations was "nothing short of disgraceful".