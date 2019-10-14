The DA said it had written to the KZN MEC for social development asking for a report on investigations into her department allegedly funding ghost institutions. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Monday it had written to the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, asking for a full report on investigations into her department allegedly funding ghost institutions.

The party made the call following a weekend report that claimed whistleblowers said R33 million was paid to 11 non-profit organisations (NPOs) whose existence could not be verified. 

However, the newspaper that broke the story said that of the NPOs said to be untraceable, it had been able to find four. 

"The DA regards this information as deeply concerning given the overwhelming number of vulnerable people in our province who need help. Equally alarming though is the MEC’s failure to assume responsibility and her attempt to blame local departmental offices in the article published on Sunday," said Elma Rabe, DA KZN spokesperson on social development. 

Rabe said the MEC's "flippant" response to the allegations was "nothing short of disgraceful". 

"The department, from the ground up, is the MEC's responsibility, and she should be accountable for its operational functions, or lack thereof. The DA will not allow this matter to be left unattended, while millions disappear. While we welcome the investigation, we remain concerned about the possibility of there being no appropriate consequence management despite the serious nature of the alleged offences."

"The DA is committed to ensuring that this takes place and will also request a full report from the MEC in this regard once the probe is wrapped up, which is predicted to be in December. Heads must roll," said Rabe. 

African News Agency (ANA)