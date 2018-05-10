Cape Town - Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's legal team on Friday argued the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its federal bodies did not strictly comply with proper procedures and the rules of natural justice when it came to the decision to axe the veteran politician.

Johan de Waal, for De Lille, is presenting a case in the Western Cape High Court where the former mayor is seeking retain her post at least until May 25 when her legal challenge to the validity of her removal from office by the DA will be heard.

She was removed from office on Tuesday after the DA federal executive confirmed the cessation of her membership of the party, effectively removing her from her post.

De Waal told the court the clause in the DA Constitution relied upon to remove her was "vague, capable of being abused", and accordingly inconsistent with section 19 (3) of the South African Constitution.

"None of these clauses have ever been invoked against any member but a public representative that the DA wanted to get rid of."

De Lille contends the clauses in the DA constitution were being selectively used to "target public representatives, particularly when that public representative holds the balance of power".

The public gallery in the courtroom is packed with De Lille's supporters.

Outside court, several police officers were deployed to keep the peace between DA members supporting De Lille's ousting and another group of demonstrators, which included DA members and those of other political parties, who are protesting De Lille's sacking.

