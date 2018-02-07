Opposition parties plan to write to the Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete to ask that a no confidence vote against President Zuma be held next week. File picture: Karen Sandison/ANA

Johannesburg - Opposition parties plan to write to the Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete to ask that a no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma be held next week Tuesday.

The parties, EFF and DA, are also planning to meet next week to make plans for a national shutdown to put pressure on the ANC to recall Zuma.

The EFF, UDM and the DA are in support of a national shutdown that would be similar to protests seen in 2017 when hundreds of South Africans took to the streets calling for Zuma to resign.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the debate against Zuma was crucial as opposition parties could not sit in limbo as Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa negotiates an exist with Zuma.

"This will allow for Parliament to debate and vote on the EFF’s Motion of No Confidence in Jacob Zuma. Parliament elects a President, and Parliament removes a President. It is not done behind closed doors at Luthuli House," said Maimane.

The party is also against any "amnesty” deal for Zuma.

It looks like we have to go to the streets because those with power don’t know how to exercise it, no one can defeat the power of the masses. The postponement of SONA is a declaration of a crises, the masses must take over now and reclaim their country from @MYANC cowards. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 7, 2018

Where are young people and students of our country? Why do you entrust your future in the hands of people who sold us out before? We need the militant and radical youth and students to take to the streets and reclaim our future from these old fraudsters @MYANC. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 7, 2018

Ramaphosa has been in discussions with Zuma to discuss a possible exist plan. On Wednesday he said, in a statement, that the discussions were fruitful.

The ANC caucus in Parliament met on Thursday morning and were addressed by Ramaphosa who reportedly told ANC MPs that an immunity from prosecution deal was not part of discussions with Zuma, News24 reported.

Talks with Zuma have been ongoing for the past couple of days following his Sunday meeting with ANC top six.

In a leaked audio of ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, he explains how Zuma told the group that he would not step down.

Mashatile said there was a plan to recall Zuma at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that was meant to take place on Wednesday, but was cancelled by Ramaphosa to allow for further talks with Zuma.

Politics Hub