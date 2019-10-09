Durban - The upcoming ordinary federal council of the Democratic Alliance to be held in two weeks time has pitted two internal factions against each other, with one of them allegedly centred around party leader, Mmusi Maimane, who is backed by Athol Trollip, the former mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.
According to some party members, Trollip is close to Maimane and has the backing of the national leader ahead of crossing swords with former party national leader, Helen Zille, who will be contesting the position of federal chairperson.
The alleged faction opposed to the Trollip and Maimane camp is centred around Zille and it has members like James Selfe and Zille’s long time associate, Bonginkosi Madikizela, who has been quiet on the controversies around Maimane.
Trollip is reportedly backed by Maimane and his ability to speak fluent Xhosa has made him friends with some leaders of the party’s so-called black caucus.
A DA member from KZN who would be taking part in the ordinary federal council said among those in the corner of the Trollip and Maimane camp, are DA public representatives such as Phumzile Van Damme, Mbali Ntuli, Herman Mashaba and other black leaders like Luyolo Mphithi.