* This story has been updated
Johannesburg - Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has followed Mmusi Maimane's footsteps and has also decided to step down as federal chairperson of the DA.
Trollip took to the podium on Wednesday at a late afternoon presser held following the DA FedEx meeting in Joburg.
He said it was his time to go. Trollip campaigned fiercely for the position of DA federal council chairperson. He lost the race to Helen Zille.
"There is a time to come and a time to go. I realise that this weekend that it is my time to go. I am not going slag off my political party. I know that new leadership will emerge," Trollip said.