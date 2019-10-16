Johannesburg - The DA has effectively gagged its leaders who are currently contesting the powerful post of federal council chairperson position from publicly debating and competing.
This comes as the party’s federal council sits this weekend to select the successor of James Selfe, who has occupied the post for almost two decades.
Gunning for the post is former party leader Helen Zille, federal chairperson Athol Trollip, deputy chairperson of the federal council Thomas Walters and deputy chief whip Mike Waters.
Zille, Trollip and Waters have been vocal about their interests in taking over after Selfe,
On Wednesday, DA presiding officer of federal council elections Desiree van der Walt said she had now blocked the candidates from publicly campaigning for the post as it was an internal party election.