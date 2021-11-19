DA hopes uMngeni municipal manager will show up for meeting after high court order

Cape Town - THE DA hopes that uMngeni acting municipal manager Sandile Buthelezi will show up on Monday, to preside over the first meeting of the council after the high court ruled in their favour. This was after the high court in Pietermaritzburg ordered Buthelezi to convene the council meeting as he was the lawful official to do so.

Buthelezi had opposed the application by the DA in KwaZulu-Natal. This follows the drama of last week when suspended municipal manager Thembeka Cibane showed up at the council meeting to preside over the session. But the DA and EFF walked out and went to the Howick Magistrate’s Court where DA mayor-elect Chris Pappas and other party councillors were sworn-in.

When the DA asked Buthelezi to convene the meeting, he did not attend the meeting. They went to the high court to seek an order forcing Buthelezi to convene the meeting. DA provincial leader in KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rodgers said they welcomed the decision of the High Court and that Buthelezi should be available on Monday to preside over the meeting.

“We also welcome the court’s interdict against Ms Cibane from setting foot on municipal property in violation of her original suspension,” Rodgers said. “This judgment sends out a clear message that municipal officials need to stay out of politics and focus their energy on service delivery,” Rodgers said. ANC regional co-ordinator Mandla Zondi had denied at the weekend, that the party had disrupted the meeting.

He said the ANC had accepted defeat and that the DA had to move on and form its own government in uMngeni. It was not the business of the ANC to cause disruption in the council, Zondi said.