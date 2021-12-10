DA in Mogale City the first to announce mayoral committee members in one of Gauteng’s hung municipalities

Johannesburg – The DA-led coalition government in Mogale City Local Municipality in Krugersdorp became the first of the hung municipalities in Gauteng to announce a fully fledged mayoral committee following three weeks of uncertainty. Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga said his party was delighted to welcome the new mayoral committee members for Mogale City.

Mayor Tyrone Gray had announced the following dynamic group of councillors to his mayoral committee: Finance: Jacobus Holtzhausen (DA) Corporate Support Services : Aletta Van Loggerenberg (DA)

Utilities Management Services: Kagiso Lekagane (DA) Local Economic Development: Zillah Wehinger-Maguire (DA) Public Works Roads and Transport: Louis Whitey Moleba (DA)

Integrated Environmental Management: Edwina Mahne (DA) Social Development: Lesego Lucia Lekoto (DA) Public Safety: Lydia Sokwang Lebesa (ACDP)

Sports Heritage Arts Recreation & Culture Bongani Nkosi (IFP) Human Settlements and Rural Development Danny Molefi Thupane (ATM) “We trust that Mayor Gray and his team will work hard to address the serious service delivery challenges, financial mismanagement and lack of economic growth and productivity that has plagued the municipality. By getting the basics right, Mayor Gray and his mayco team will work to restore service delivery, revitalise the local economy and fix the public transport system,” Msimanga said.

He said that while success would not be achieved overnight, the DA would prove to the residents of Mogale City that where there is political will and commitment to clean governance, service delivery and prosperity would follow. "The DA wishes Mayor Gray and his team all the best for the colossal task ahead. We believe that they are more than capable to get things done," Msimanga said.