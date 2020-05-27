DA issues retrenchment notices to staff

Durban - The DA on Wednesday informed its employees that it would begin with its restructuring programme with the aim of reviewing party structures and improving its operational effectiveness.

This was revealed in a letter sent to all employees early this week. The letter was circulated on social media.



In the letter, the Federal Council informs the employees that it has begun working on the resolution to initiate “a section 189A (Retrenchment) process in terms of the Labour Relations Act, 54 of 1996”.

“The decision was taken with a profound appreciation for the impact this may have on our staff during this time of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this decision is necessary to ensure we remain a robust and effective opposition party focused on accountability, growth, our vote and remaining financial viability,” read the letter.

The party said it was consulting with the affected employees to explain to them the process of the retrenchment.

“Whilst this process may cause some disruption and anxiety, we take comfort in the resilience of our staff. Comfort knowing that together we will ensure this process is done correctly and with the necessary respect for each other,” the letter continued.



DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi confirmed that the party was finalising a process of laying off its staff members, but he declined to say how many people would be affected.