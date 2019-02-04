Phumzile van Damme addressing DA supporters in Durban on Sunday. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Foreigners, including asylum seekers, from across the continent will be welcomed and protected in South Africa under a DA government, although border controls will be much tighter, according to the party’s MP Phumzile van Damme. She told hundreds of DA election volunteers during the party’s launch of its election campaign video in Durban on Sunday that the party did not subscribe to xenophobia.

She said the DA’s call for the borders to be secured had been confused with being against foreigners, especially those from African countries.

“We also want to provide safe space for asylum seekers who are running away from countries where they are being terrorised. We want to say to them: South Africa is the safe haven for anyone,” she said.

The party’s campaign video shows DA leaders including Mmusi Maimane and Zwakele Mncwango interacting with people who expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s performance. Van Damme said borders were out of control because the Department of Home Affairs was riddled with corruption.

“We need to know how many people are in the country so that services can be provided according to the number of people that are in the country,” said Van Damme.

Political Bureau