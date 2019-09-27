Democratic Alliance MP Dean Macpherson. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Democratic Alliance MP Dean Macpherson on Friday laid criminal charges against several firms and people implicated in the awarding of fake BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) certificates to companies linked to the Gupta family. Macpherson, DA spokesman for trade and industry, laid the complaint at the Cape Town Central Police Station following findings by the BBBEE Commission that at least three Gupta-linked companies were awarded multi-million rand contracts by Eskom after they either produced fake BEE certificates or misrepresented their empowerment status.

The MP laid charges against Tegeta, Optimum and Trilian for mispresenting their BEE status and providing Eskom with false information. Charges were also laid against former Eskom executives Anoj Singh, Prish Govender, Edwin Mabelane and Ayanda Nteta.

"The BBBEE Commission is yet another nail in the coffin of the Gupta empire and a piece of the puzzle in State Capture. It is also a reminder of how the policy of BEE has been abused by the elite and politically connected to lock out competition, inflate costs and entrench patronage networks," said Macpherson.

"The onus now rests with the SAPS to investigate these criminal complaints to the fullest extent of the law and to ensure that these monies are recouped and those implicated have their day in court."