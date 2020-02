DA leader Steenhuisen's chief of staff quits









Graham Charters, who was the DA leader's chief of staff, resigned a week after Mabine Seabe left his position as party spokesperson. Picture: Graham Charters/Facebook Cape Town - Another senior DA official has quit a week after Mabine Seabe also left his position as spokesperson.

Graham Charters, who is the Chief of Staff to DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, resigned on Thursday after six years in the party.

Charters had also worked as chief of staff for Mmusi Maimane.





In his post on Facebook and Twitter Charters said it was not an easy decision and after consultation with his family, his wife Siyasanga Charters and friends he decided to leave the party.





“I have today tendered my resignation as chief of staff to the DA leader with immediate effect. This has not been an easy decision to arrive at, but after much thought, prayer and discussion with friends and family, Siya and I are convinced it is the right decision,” Charters said.





The DA has been hit by several high-profile resignations in the last few months.





Other top party officials including Maimane, former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba and ex-CEO Paul Boughey all left the DA last year.





Maimane is working on launching his new movement in March or April while Mashaba is working on the formation of a new party in June.





Last week Maimane attacked Steenhuisen, his successor, after the latter had said his former boss had been focusing too much on the ANC.





In a Twitter post, Maimane described Steenhuisen as a Judas.