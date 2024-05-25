DA makes a final push for votes at Belhar rally

Thousands of Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters took to the Erica Park Sports Ground in Belhar on Saturday, as the party ramps up its support base ahead of the elections on May 29. The DA federal leader John Steenhuisen said in four days, on election day, the DA would be rescuing South Africa from the ANC.

Steenhuisen said the success that has been illustrated in the Western Cape will now be afforded to all South Africans. The Western Cape is the best-led province in South Africa, thanks to the DA, he said. In the last days before the elections, DA supporters need to help liberate the rest of South Africa.

He called on supporters and said that this election was not a game but a “deadly serious business“. He warned that the Western Cape could be lost to an EFF/ANC coalition and the province could end up like the “broken like Knysna, Beaufort West and Theewaterskloof”, all areas in the Western Cape that are not run by the DA. He finally called on Western Cape residents to never let this happen and said more broadly South Africans cannot let the ANC continue to steal the future of our country.

Western Cape is highly contested Premier Alan Winde address supporters in Belhar. Picture: X/DA Premier Alan Winde also told supporters that the party knows that the Western Cape is highly contested and that this vote was incredibly important. “Let's talk to the citizens of this province about the importance of this vote. We know that this province is highly contested,” he said. Winde said that the event at Erica Park shows that the DA has huge support in the Western Cape and the thousands of supporters send a strong message to other political parties that the DA works for the Western Cape.