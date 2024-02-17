DA paints Pretoria blue ahead of 2024 manifesto launch

Despite its alleged "failures" to deliver on its pledges to the residents, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has painted the streets of Pretoria CBD blue, outlining its aims to emerge victorious in the 2024 elections. The party confirmed that it is "all systems go" during a media briefing on Friday, providing an update on the state of readiness for the manifesto launch.

Buses and avenues are decked out in blue scarves, T-shirts, banners, and posters, indicating the DA's belief in its victory in the national and provincial elections. "We will emerge victorious in the next elections," supporters chanted, waving flags at Church Square, where party members gathered to march to the Union Buildings where the manifesto launch will be held. The Democracy Alliance is ready to paint the streets of Tshwane blue. Party members are gathered at Church Square where they will march to the Union Buildings where their manifesto will held. DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to address the event. @IOL #DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/LWYcbgU5Wn — Kamogelo Vega (@Kamogelo_Vegaa) February 17, 2024 Thousands of party supporters are expected to participate in the march on Saturday in the capital city, showcasing an unprecedented level of enthusiasm.

DA leader John Steenhuisen and Chair Helen Zille are expected to lead and launch the event. Speaking to IOL, DA's Ivan Meyer said, "Pretoria is the headquarters of corruption, and our manifesto is here to address that."

He spoke behind the National Treasury at Church Square, stating, "The ANC is stealing the money allocated to departments." He estimated that about 15,000 people will march to the Union Buildings, which are under the ANC. "It has become, unfortunately, the executive of corruption," he said. The showdown in the capital city comes a week after Steenhuisen outlined a blueprint to "rescue South Africa" within 100 days of winning the elections, promising to fix Parliament, end load shedding, outlaw cadre deployment, introduce Scorpions 2.0, and introduce a devolution bill.

Steenhuisen unpacked the party's plans for a new government in the country. "Within the first 100 days in office, the DA will introduce legislation aimed at rescuing our country from five key sources of state collapse," he said. The DA is the second of the top three parties to host their manifesto. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) launched theirs last weekend at Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The ANC will hold its own on February 24 at Moses Mabhida Stadium as well. This development comes as political parties prepare and battle to take over the government in the next elections. [email protected]