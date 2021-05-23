DA pleased with virtual rally turnout

The DA proclaimed its virtual rally with 11 000 viewers logged in, held on Saturday, a success despite a turbulent week for the party.

This comes at a time when the opposition is embroiled in a number of scandals, from the qualifications audit to the sudden resignation of MP Phumzile van Damme among others.

Late last week, DA councillor Nora Grose, who was mayor Dan Plato’s campaign manager, made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud and money laundering after Covid-19 relief funds were stolen.

Last month, Bonginkosi Madikizela submitted his resignation as both DA Western Cape leader and Transport and Public Works MEC after he was called out for falsifying qualifications.

National spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the party is satisfied with how they managed to bring all nine different provinces on one platform. “We had over 11 000 people logged in the platform and hundreds of small watch parties in communities across the country.

“This to us speaks to how innovating can help us prepare for the election ahead in a way that is still impactful and safe. That’s why we are of the view that we ought to have an election should the IEC be able to guarantee a free, fair and safe election.”

In his virtual rally speech, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party has their eyes first set on the 27 October local government elections. “Nothing will deter us. But not everyone seems to share this urgency and this eagerness to go to the polls in October. Our opponents are trying their best to wriggle their way out of it.”

“They’re either simply not prepared for this campaign, or they fear what voters might say to them on the day. And so they talk about postponing, and they make up excuses.”