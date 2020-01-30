Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) alleges that South African Airways (SAA) business practitioners may be eyeing the Unemployment Insurance Funds to payout retrenchment packages for its staff.
DA MP Alf Lees said he had written to business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana seeking clarity on the matter.
SAA has been struggling to survive with a low supply of funds. President Cyril Ramaphosa had announced in December that airline would be placed under business rescue which also resulted in flights being cancelled.
On Tuesday Dongwana and Matuson announced an R3.5 billion bailout for SAA which will be obtained from the Development Bank of SA.
The move has caused controversy as questions have been raised on the terms of the deal. Another concern was that funds intended for funding development projects would be shifted to bail out SA.