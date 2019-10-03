Durban - Despite its federal chairperson, Athol Trollip, having already admitted that the party got money from the fraud and corruption-tainted Steinhoff, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has remained steadfast in refusing to disclose how much it got from the collapsed company.
The party is also refusing to say whether or not it has returned the money to the company which caused the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to lose around R20 billion in money invested in it.
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi told Independent Media on Thursday that it has a policy not to disclose donors.
The questions on how much the party got were prompted by revelations made by Trollip on Tuesday while speaking to Radio 702 that they also got money from the company. Trollip explained how the party ended up scoring the vehicle that was later used by DA’s national leader, Mmusi Maimane. Maimane is now being investigated for not returning the car to the company early enough when the damaging fraud scandal broke around 2017.
When asked to be honest and tell the public how much and how long the DA got money from Steinhoff or any of its directors, bosses or subsidiaries, Malatsi said: “As a policy of the party, we never reveal our donors, including the nature of the donations. This is because the majority, if not all, donors have a reasonable fear of victimisation and also prefer to maintain their privacy. “