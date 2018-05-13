A group of Khoi-San men and women protest outside Nasrec in Johannesburg on the second day of the African National Congress's national elective conference. Picture: ANA/Siphelele Dludla

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the Western Cape Provincial Parliament’s Programming Authority, to prioritise this debate on Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill, 2015.

DA Western Cape spokesperson on local government Masizole Mnqasela says he has tabled a motion requesting that the significance of the public hearings into the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill, 2015 [B23B – 2015] be debated in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.

Mnqasela said during the six public hearings, which were held in Caledon, Beaufort West, Paarl, George, Klawer, and the last one in Cape Town this past week, the communities welcomed the opportunity to participate in these discussions.

"I call on the Western Cape Provincial Parliament’s Programming Authority, to prioritise this debate, as it is vital that both the oral and written presentations by the public and stakeholders be debated, so that we are able to further gain insight into the various challenges, which were highlighted during these hearings," said Mnqasela, a DA member of the provincial parliament, in a statement at the weekend.

"It also became abundantly clear how frustrated the Khoi-San communities, which includes the Cape-Khoi, Griqua, Nama, Korana, San-people and many more are, at the years of victimisation and isolation."

The purpose of the Bill, among others, is to make provision for the recognition of the Khoi-San, to effect consequential amendments to other laws, while also consolidating and repealing the National House of Traditional Leaders Act 2009 and the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act 2003.

"We have to ensure that no stone is left unturned so that we are able to satisfy these communities before further recommendations are made around this Bill," said Mnqasela.

