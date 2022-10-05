DA set to contest by-elections in troubled Ditsobotla

Johannesburg – Political parties are preparing to contest by-elections at the troubled Ditsobotla local municipality in North West. The DA said even though it was not in support of the dissolution of the municipality, it was ready for by-elections.

"We maintain our position that either a Section 139(5) and/or a Section 139(7) intervention would have better served the people of Ditsobotla. (This was) if the ANC were really interested in stabilising the municipality and to improve governance, financial management and service delivery. "Nonetheless, the DA is ready to contest fresh elections in Ditsobotla," said provincial leader Leon Basson. He said since 2000, there had been 29 interventions in Ditsobotla. Every one failed while the municipality continued a steady decline.

He said the DA noted the decision of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to proceed with the dissolution of the municipality under Section 139(1)(c). "We also note that judgment is reserved for later this week in the application brought by Sakeliga in the Mahikeng High Court to set aside the decision to dissolve Ditsobotla. "The DA’s position remains that dissolution will not fix Ditsobotla and that this decision is an abuse of the Constitution by the ANC to settle factional party political scores. It is also an abuse of taxpayers’ money to fund fresh elections 11 months after the last local government elections," he said.

Basson said they would closely monitor the performance of the appointed administrator to ensure a continuation of basic service delivery. "In addition, the administrator must immediately begin with a full skills audit of municipal employees and review Ditsobotla’s organogram." Basson said the DA would campaign hard to bring the ANC below 50%, and with the support of the community, it was possible to see a DA-led local government elected in Ditsobotla.

