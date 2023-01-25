DA slams election of 'weak’ ANC MPLs to key positions in the North West Legislature

Rustenburg – The DA in the North West has slammed the election of Lenah Miga as the deputy speaker of the provincial legislature and Kabele Mataboge as the chairperson of committees. DA chief whip in the North West Provincial Legislature, Gavin Edwards, said Miga weakened local governance during her tenure as MEC of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs.

"She seconded municipal managers accused of financial misconduct to act in other municipalities to avoid accountability. "Miga failed to account to the legislature, which she will now oversee, when it comes to the issue of housing backlogs, RDP (low-cost) homes built on wetlands, and the failure to assist municipalities in collecting revenue from national and provincial departments. Her legacy is a failure in local governance," Edwards said. He said the DA was appalled by the ANC’s decision to promote its worst-performing members to crucial legislature posts.

"The ANC elected two members who have shown no interest in performing their duties to the position of Deputy Speaker and Chairperson of Portfolio Committees in the North West Provincial Legislature on Tuesday." He said Mataboge has failed dismally in chairing the portfolio committee on education. "He has been unable to call the Department of Education to account for the hundreds of schools suffering with poor infrastructure – with some of these (amounting to) human rights violations before the Human Rights Commission. His failure is evident in the current state of education in the province.

"Now Mataboge has been tasked with overseeing all Portfolio Committees in the Legislature as the Chair of Chairs." Former North West MEC for Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Lenah Miga, was elected through a secret ballot to take over the position left vacant when Viola Motsumi was appointed Education MEC in December. Motsumi was appointed after former Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela resigned as member of the provincial legislature (MPL).

Miga resigned from her position to make way for ANC North West chairperson Nono Maloyi. Mataboge was elected through a show of hands. Miga said she was delighted and happy with the responsibility given to her.

"My organisation trusts and believes in my leadership abilities, hence I was deployed to the legislature and I will ensure that the function of the legislature is carried with dignity and honour,” Miga said. The ANC in North West said it welcomed the election of Miga and Mataboge in their respective roles. "The filling of these two critical positions is expected to breath new energy and advance oversight role over the executive. Their deployment is a positive headway in our efforts towards strengthening the work of the legislature.