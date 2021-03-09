DA slams Zuma meeting ’failure’, worried about ’ANC factional battles costing SA dearly’

Cape Town – The DA believes it has ’’become obvious that the factional battles in the ANC continue to cost South Africa dearly’’. This follows the virtual meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC’s top leadership yesterday over his intention to defy a Constitutional Court judgment by not testifying before the Zondo Commission. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the ruling party’s Top 6 and Zuma had agreed ’’to give him space to continue consulting with his lawyers on these issues which he actually raised, whether to appear before the state capture commission'’. DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a statement on Tuesday the ’’governing party has a duty and an obligation to draw the line and distance itself from someone who defies the very Constitution that he took an oath to uphold’’. He warned that South Africa could ’’hurtle back towards the Zuma era where the selfish interests of the ANC’s factional cliques will continue to ravage our country’’. ’’The meeting, which was meant to convince Mr Zuma to appear before the Zondo Commission, was an utter failure which confirms that the RET faction of the ANC has the upper hand and will allow him to disregard the constitution and the rule of law,“ Steenhuisen said.

’’It is evident that Mr Zuma has every intention to disregard the Constitutional Court and the Zondo Commission, and that his party, the ANC, is all too happy to facilitate his indifference for the Constitution and the rule of law.

’’The ANC is treating its former president with kid gloves. They have demonstrated that there will be no real consequences for the disregard of the law from an organisational point of view.

’’The governing party has a duty and an obligation to draw the line and distance itself from someone who defies the very Constitution that he took an oath to uphold. But they continue to choose party factional battles over the country.

’’This is now an opportunity for the reformers within the ANC to come out of hiding in the defence of constitutionalism, the rule of law and the people of South Africa.

’’Unless those with the interests of the country at heart, speak out and assert themselves, South Africa will hurtle back towards the Zuma era where the selfish interests of the ANC’s factional cliques will continue to ravage our country.

’’Now is the time for the reformers to be bold and brave. Should they fail to do so, they will be continue to be complicit in the hallowing out of our constitutional institutions as has been done by the very ANC over the past decade.’’

Magashule said “law-abiding citizen” Zuma made an “extensive” input detailing what led him to take the decision to defy the commission. Despite a Zuma statement on February 1 to the contrary, Magashule claimed the former president said he did not intend to defy the Zondo Commission.

“The Top 6… are very happy about the engagements, the discussions and we are all agreed that we should build the unity of South Africans, the unity of our structures, all of us must unite, build the ANC and continue respecting the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

“The Top 6 heard his explanation and agreed to give him space to continue consulting with his lawyers on these issues which he actually raised, whether to appear before the state capture commission … We have left that matter because he will further consult with his lawyers,” Magashule said.

“What is tangible is that we are at one in terms of the respect for the rule of law, the respect for the Constitution, the respect for the Bill of Rights, the respect for the rights of individuals as enshrined in the Constitution.

’’Differing with judges, we have always said does not necessarily mean you are disrespecting the judiciary. People have been critical of judges, it’s not the first time, and this has always been happening with respect…

“This is what comrade Zuma and all of us have agreed, these are the things which are fundamental to our democracy.”

Zuma and his lawyers were expected to file their responding papers to a request made by the Zondo commission to the Constitutional Court to jail him for two years for defying two summons issued earlier this year.

The Zuma family is due to host a press conference in Durban today to announce its stance regarding the meeting with the Top 6 and the Constitutional Court matter.

