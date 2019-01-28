Johannesburg - Democratic Alliance (DA) says its leader, Mmusi Maimane, will on Monday announce a "set of immediate interventions" it will pursue in order to resolve the crisis occurring in Zimbabwe.

"Despite concerted pressure from the DA, President Ramaphosa and his government have failed to show leadership and intervene in what has now become a humanitarian crisis. It is vital that stability is restored in Zimbabwe and in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region," said the DA in a statement issued ahead of the announcement.