DA to issue KZN mayor with eviction notice

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Wednesday its members would hand over an “eviction notice” to the ANC mayor in the uMngeni local municipality, Sizwe Sokhela. The DA’s uMngeni mayoral candidate Christopher Pappas, national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube and KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Dean Macpherson will issue Sokhela with the notice on Thursday. The party said it had been campaigning relentlessly to win an outright majority and govern its first municipality in the province.

“With the recent admission by the ANC that the DA can win the municipality and the continued infighting within the local governing party, we have never been closer to being in government,” the main opposition party said. The municipality west of Durban, in the uMgungundlovu district, includes areas such as Howick, Hilton and Mpophomeni and has a population of just over 90,000. It is the where the first democratically elected president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, was captured before spending 27 years behind bars. Residents of uMngeni took matters into their own hands earlier this year in the face of poor service delivery, fixing a road riddled with potholes on their own.