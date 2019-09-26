Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) will lay criminal charges against Limpopo Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) Leader Marcelle Maritz for using the k-word when referring to the APK Church as the "Church without K****rs".
Limpopo NCOP Member, Beyers Smit and DA Limpopo Provincial Chairperson, Geoffrey Tshibvumo are expected to lay charges of crimen injuria and will be reporting Maritz to the South African Human Rights Commission
"The DA is of the belief that this horrific incident constitutes crimen injuria. It is also appalling that she would place such an indictment on the Church," said Smit in a statement.
"Furthermore, we will be reporting Marcelle Maritz to the South African Human Rights Commission and we’ve already requested that the Limpopo Legislature’s Ethics Committee investigate this matter.