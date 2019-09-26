DA to lay charges against Limpopo FF Plus leader for using k-word







Picture: Screenshot Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) will lay criminal charges against Limpopo Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) Leader Marcelle Maritz for using the k-word when referring to the APK Church as the "Church without K****rs". Limpopo NCOP Member, Beyers Smit and DA Limpopo Provincial Chairperson, Geoffrey Tshibvumo are expected to lay charges of crimen injuria and will be reporting Maritz to the South African Human Rights Commission "The DA is of the belief that this horrific incident constitutes crimen injuria. It is also appalling that she would place such an indictment on the Church," said Smit in a statement. "Furthermore, we will be reporting Marcelle Maritz to the South African Human Rights Commission and we’ve already requested that the Limpopo Legislature’s Ethics Committee investigate this matter.

Maritz was caught on video using the racial slur during a conversation.

The FF Plus said they are aware of the charges and has vowed to investigate allegations internally.

"Die voorval was glo sowat vyf jaar gelede terwyl die betrokke lid, me. Marcelle Maritz, nog ‘n raadslid van die DA was." (The incident was apparently about five years ago while the member concerned Ms. Marcelle Maritz was still a DA councilor.)

"Me. Maritz ontken dat sy die betrokke woord gebruik het en die VF Plus se leierskap sal die aangeleentheid daarom intern ondersoek om hom van die waarheid te vergewis." (Maritz denies that she used the word in question and the FF Plus' leadership will therefore investigate the matter internally to ascertain the truth.)