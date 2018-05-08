JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday said it will file charges of corruption and extortion against disgraced African National Congress (ANC) MP and convicted woman beater Mduduzi Manana.

The DA's Terri Stander said this comes after the release of a voice clip where Manana can apparently be heard offering his former domestic worker Christine Wiro R100,000 "consolation" in exchange for dropping assault charges against him.

"In the clip, Mr Manana clearly attempts to offer Ms Wiro money in order to benefit himself and avoid further prosecution" Stander said in a statement. "He clearly unlawfully and intentionally tried to take advantage of her by subjecting her to financial pressure.

"We are pleased to hear that the police are still investigating the latest charges against him even though they have been withdrawn and we are further pleased to hear that the National Prosecuting authority have refused to withdraw the latest charges against him," added Stander.

"We maintain that Manana belongs in prison and not in Parliament. He has broken his oath of office and taxpayers should not be made to pay the salary of a woman abuser."

Stander said Manana obviously wanted to use his privileged position and tried to buy himself out of accountability.

Manana is facing growing calls to step down in the wake of assault allegations against him by Wiro who alleged that Manana tried to push her down the stairs for allowing a guest into his Fourways home without checking with him first. She told police that Manana had previously verbally abused her, made her work long hours and threatened to have her deported back to her home country, Zimbabwe. Wiro has been in Manana's employ for three weeks.

She withdrew the charges on Monday after Manana offered to pay her R100 000 to drop the case.

