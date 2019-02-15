Isipingo transit camp. Picture: Gcina Ndwalane/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Democratic Alliance in eThekwini has urged city manager Sipho Nzuza to take urgent action against a municipal official implicated in mismanagement over a tender. The party cited leaked allegations that the city's deputy operations head for sanitation had tried to strike a deal absolving him of responsibility after he reportedly signed off on a R36 million tender for 2 200 urine diversion toilets in 31 wards without conducting a site visit.

"The DA has confirmed that some of these toilets were built in Ward 38. They were removed after a year," it said.

"At Isipingo transit camp more than 10 were built, all of which are not working. This amounts to wasteful expenditure, and to make things worse, there are cleaners on the payroll being paid to clean toilets which are not even working."

The DA said it was unacceptable that it had taken more than two years for investigations to come to a head.

It also slammed the African National Congress running the municipality for approving a further increase for senior managers already earning more than R1.2 million a year, despite calls against this from the opposition.

"Senior managers and their respective deputy city managers must be held to account for the poor decisions and bad management of their departments," the DA said.

"It cannot be business as usual and slaps on the wrist for those who have clearly been implicated in mismanagement and serious breaches in protocol."

