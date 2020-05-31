DA wants clarity on government's 'mixed messages' on reopening ECD sector

Cape Town - The Departments of Social Development and Basic Education have sent mixed messages on the reopening of the early childhood development (ECD) sector which needs to be clarified, the Democratic Alliance said.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Friday gazetted directions on the reopening of the ECD sector. The directions indicated that the sector would reopen on July 6, DA member of Parliament's social development portfolio committee Alexandra Abrahams said in a statement.

"This stands in contrast to a circular sent out on the same day by the acting director general of the department of social development Linton Mchunu, indicating that the sector shall remain closed and that consultations are currently ongoing," she said.

The DA called for clarity from both Motshekga and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on what government’s plans were regarding the reopening of the ECD sector.

Parents across the country were anxious to know whether ECD centers would open, as more and more people were returning to work from Monday June 1 as a result of the risk-adjusted coronavirus (Covid-19) level 3 lockdown.