President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance has welcomed the decision by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate whether President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament about the R500 000 "donation" he received from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson towards his campaign to be elected ANC president. Mkhwebane’s decision was an important reminder to "Ramaphosa – and his pals in the ANC – that no one is above the law", DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday.

"Last year November, the president performed a spectacular about-turn and was forced to admit to the nation that his campaign received dirty money from Bosasa. In light of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s explosive testimony before the Zondo Commission [into state capture] over the past days it is now imperative that we find out whether the president misled parliament and the nation," he said.

"We reiterate our call for a full-scale independent inquiry - headed by a retired judge to be selected by the chief justice - to fully investigate the Bosasa scandal, which now involves the president and his family."

The Bosasa revelations had "shattered the myth" that corruption in the African National Congress was simply a feature of former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family, Maimane said.

African News Agency (ANA)