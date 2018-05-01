The DA said that it will consider Patricia de Lille's submissions on why she should not resign. Picture: Tracey Adams/ African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday, said that it will consider Patricia De Lille's submissions on why she should not resign.

"Last week, after an overwhelming majority of councillors in the DA’s City of Cape Town caucus confirmed that they had lost confidence in Ms De Lille’s leadership by voting for the motion of no confidence against her, the Federal Executive (FedEx) provided Ms De Lille with the opportunity to make submissions as to why she should not step down," DA Deputy Chairperson of Federal Council, Natasha Mazzone, said.

"The FedEx has received Ms De Lille’s submissions which will now be considered and decided upon in due course. We note that Ms De Lille has chosen to make her submissions public and will not allow this to affect the procedures of FedEx in any way. It is important that this process of considering the submissions not be rushed, and that FedEx properly and fairly apply their minds."

She said that the DA would act to ensure that the people come first, and that this would include "removing those who do not adhere to the high standards of clean and efficient governance which the DA demands".

On April 26, the embattled Cape Town mayor stuck to her guns and said she would continue fighting after the DA's Cape Town caucus voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in her.

Taking to social media platform Twitter, De Lille said "Next round! Let’s go!" along with a video of wearing boxing gloves and likening her battle with the party to a boxing match.

"This fight that I am having with the Democratic Alliance is like a boxing fight — you win one round, you lose one round. But in the end what is important is whose going to give the knockout,” she said pulling a punch.

In a statement, De Lille said a majority of the DA councillors in Cape Town voted for the motion to succeed.

"This motion was brought on various grounds, all of which I disputed and asked the councillors today for evidence of so-called breaches they listed as reasons for the motion of no confidence. I asked for examples of where I breached the councillors code of conduct, the DA’s constitution or the conditions of my suspension," she said.

"I also asked for examples of where I made statements which brought this party into disrepute after I pointed out that every statement I have made about the allegations against me has been in response to comments made by other DA members."

De Lille said that she pointed out that it could not be fair that her name, integrity and reputation was damaged and that she was not allowed to defend herself in public.

At the time, Mazzone said 97 councillors voted for the motion -- 41 voted against, 15 abstained or were absent and there was one spoilt ballot.

"It is clear that an overwhelming 70 percent of the councillors in the caucus have expressed that they have lost confidence in Ms De Lille’s leadership. The Federal Executive will now provide Ms De Lille with the opportunity to make submissions as to why she should not step down," Mazzone said.

"The FedEx will then deliberate on the submission and come to a decision on how to proceed which could include the fact that Ms De Lille will be asked to resign, in line with the Accountability clause. Despite numerous claims to the contrary, the Accountability Clause which was formally adopted the DA’s Federal Congress, is not about De Lille."

In March, De Lille told journalists that she was sticking to her guns to have her disciplinary hearing open to the public, adding that if the request to have an open hearing was unsuccessful, she would request the panel to postpone the hearing so that she can proceed to court to put forward her request for an open hearing.

At the time, she said she had requested the hearing to be open so that members of public can make up their own minds about whether the process is fair, as she claims the charges against her are of a technical nature, adding that she has not been charged with corruption, but accused by the DA’s federal executive of interfering in staff selection processes, and condoning and covering up maladministration.

De Lille has been charged with misconduct, bribery and corruption charges by her party.

