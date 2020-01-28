Mabine Seabe. Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - DA communications manager Mabine Seabe has resigned to "work on an exciting venture". Seabe had served as the DA communications manager for several years. He reportedly served his resignation letter on Monday. He has said that he resigned out of his own accord and was not pushed out.

"For the record, I resigned on my own terms. I am working on an exciting venture with some talented people to change how the private sector communicates and channels its CSI funding. I wish my former colleagues all the very best," he said on his twitter page.

Seabe had also served as a spokesperson to Maimane and later went on to serve as the media and issues specialists for the DA's Gauteng provincial legislature.

His resignation comes months after the resignation of former DA leaver Mmusi Maimane and former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen took over from Maimane as the interim leader of the party ahead of a congress in April.