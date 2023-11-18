DA’s internal poll tracker claims it is 7% away from overtaking ANC in 2024 elections

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) internal tracking polls have claimed that they are just 7% behind the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the elections next year. This was announced by the party's leadership led by Helen Zille during a media briefing at the DA's head office in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

This comes as political party leaders begin intensifying their plans to win the hearts, minds and votes of the South African population next year. This weekend is the first voter registration weekend ahead of the 2024 polls. "The DA is now just seven points behind the ANC, with the DA securing 32% and the ANC at 39% support from all registered voters. Yet again the ANC has fallen below 40%, confirming external polls," said election campaign manager, Greg Krumbock.

He said that their internal polling completed yesterday confirmed that the DA was the nearest to parity with ANC, stating that the external polls have predicted this for many weeks. "Unlike 1994, when we voted for freedom, this time, we are casting our votes to Rescue South Africa from the pressing issues of crime, corruption, and unemployment," he said. During the briefing, Krumbock maintained that the power to effect change and close the gap further to deny the ANC an outright majority, relied on DA eligible voters.

"It is imperative that each voter registers and participates in the electoral process," he added. He stated that the DA was prepared to form the new majority, citing growth as their testament to their plans, policies, plans, and proven track record. With confidence, Krumnock said the DA was the only party equipped to rescue the country, demonstrating progress in ending load-shedding, creating jobs, reducing crime, and delivering essential services wherever we govern.