Pretoria - Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for Health, Bandile Masuku on Wednesday slammed the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) health spokesperson, Jack Bloom over the widely reported remarks stating that a total of 3 832 patients died last year in public hospitals as a result of 10 741 serious adverse events (SAEs), "which largely arise from avoidable medical negligence".
Masuku's spokesperson Kwara Kekana said Bloom was not speaking the truth.
"That statement [issued to the media by Bloom] saying serious adverse events in hospitals equates to medical negligence is factually inaccurate. It's actually quite incorrect and irresponsible of the DA," said Kekana.
"Serious adverse events are not necessarily medical negligence. Cases of medical negligence have to be proven. It is very careless and irresponsible of the DA to equate serious adverse events to medical negligence."
She said in the last financial year, Gauteng Health had over 21 million patients that were attended at various facilities. She said the figure for serious adverse events was at 0.057 percent of the 21 million patients attended to.