Johannesburg - DA leader John Steenhuisen used his Day of Reconciliation address to emphasise that his party still believes in coalition governments, despite their crushing loss over the control of the City of Joburg and the imminent loss of the City of Tshwane.
“As we approach the end of the year and reflect on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in 2020, let us pause on this Day of Reconciliation to gauge where we stand as a country, and where we ought to be heading.
“Twenty-five years into our democracy one would have hoped that the scars of our divided past were well on their way to healing, and that the symbolic freedom of 1994 would have translated into a real, substantive freedom for millions of South Africans who had been locked out of opportunity and the economy.
"But the reality is that ours is still a country beset by crippling poverty and deep divides,” Steenhuisen said.
He said not everyone shares this dream though, saying many in the country still benefit from keeping us mistrustful of one another.