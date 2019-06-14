Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency(ANA).

Parliament - Speaker Thandi Modise has referred a request by the DA to investigate the fitness of PP Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office to the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services. In a letter to DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen Modise said on Friday the committee must look into the matter.

Steenhuisen said they had long been calling for Mkhwebane to be probed.

He said new members of the committee must get down to business as soon as possible.

“This request should be one of the first items on the committee’s agenda once it had been constituted and a chairperson elected,” said Steenhuisen.

This is not the first time that Parliament will be investigating Mkhwebane, and Steenhuisen said the public protector has made a number of mistakes.

He said it was appropriate for the justice committee to intervene and investigate her fitness to hold office.

Politics Hub