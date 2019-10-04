Johannesburg - Deputy President David Mabuza will embark on a working visit to Oslo, Norway to participate at the Nordic-Africa Business Association (NABA) Summit, his office said on Friday.
The summit will take place on October 7 - 9, under the theme: “Better Business Together” with an aim to emphasise dialogue, networking and confidence-building as part of supporting the economic agenda of South Africa and the African continent.
"During this visit, Deputy President Mabuza will engage various investors and business leaders from Nordic countries as part of South Africa’s drive to attract foreign direct investment into the country. Deputy President Mabuza is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Government of Norway to further strengthen fraternal relations between the two countries," his office said.