David Mabuza aims to woo foreign investors on Norway trip









Deputy President David Mabuza will embark on a working visit to Norway to participate at the Nordic-Africa Business Association Summit, his office said. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS Johannesburg - Deputy President David Mabuza will embark on a working visit to Oslo, Norway to participate at the Nordic-Africa Business Association (NABA) Summit, his office said on Friday.

The summit will take place on October 7 - 9, under the theme: “Better Business Together” with an aim to emphasise dialogue, networking and confidence-building as part of supporting the economic agenda of South Africa and the African continent.

"During this visit, Deputy President Mabuza will engage various investors and business leaders from Nordic countries as part of South Africa’s drive to attract foreign direct investment into the country. Deputy President Mabuza is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Government of Norway to further strengthen fraternal relations between the two countries," his office said.





"The NABA Summit is the Nordic region’s leading business conference focusing exclusively on Africa, with the aim of expanding and strengthening economic ties between the Nordic region and the African continent... The Summit will see South Africa and Nigeria, which are Africa’s two leading economies share the platform and represented by their deputy presidents."





The Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund has invested more than R90 billion in South Africa, with bilateral trade with the region exceeding USD 2 billion, the presidency said.





Mabuza will also host an exclusive South African Investment round-table with CEOs from top companies in the region as part of positioning South Africa as a preferred investment destination.





He will be accompanied by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel, International Relations and Co-operation Deputy Minister, Alvin Botes, a South African business delegation and senior government officials.



