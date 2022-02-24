David Mabuza concerned about high number of deaths of traditional circumcision initiates

Cape Town - Deputy Minister David Mabuza has expressed concern about the continued deaths of circumcision initiates, saying the custom should embrace modern science to stop the loss of lives. Speaking at the opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in Cape Town on Thursday, Mabuza said the inalienable right to life and dignity should be protected when culture and traditions were practised.

“As government, we remain concerned about the continued incidents of death of our young people who participate in customary initiation, particularly in the province of the Eastern Cape. “Customary initiation should serve as a rite of passage for our young people, and as such, a practice that should embrace evolving methods of modern science to prevent any loss of lives,” he said. Mabuza said the Customary Initiation Act, which came into effect in September 2021, would assist in improving the situation and promote safe initiation practices in communities.

“We also call upon parents who send their children to initiation schools, to ensure that such schools are registered.” The deputy president said the initiation schools should be used to shape the boys into agents of change in combating gender-based violence and femicide. “We believe that the programme is very critical to ensuring that the boy-child is raised respecting and protecting women.

“The Traditional Men’s Parliament, which is led by the National House, also remains critical in the advancement of moral regeneration initiatives,” Mabuza said. The deputy president said the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, which provides for traditional councils to be constituted, came into effect last year. He said Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma had gazetted a formula for constituting traditional councils. It would pave the way for the election and appointment of council members.

“We look forward to the minister and the members of the provincial executive councils responsible for traditional affairs providing the necessary infrastructure, logistical and capacity-enhancement needs of these councils.” Mabuza said the Khoi-San leaders would, for the first time in history, formally take up their positions to lead their respective communities. The Commission on Khoi-San Matters, which was aimed at facilitating the recognition of qualifying Khoi-San leaders, was established in September 2021.