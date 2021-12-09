David Mabuza denies State funded his trip to Russia

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza has reiterated that he spent his own money for flights and medical costs during his trip to Russia for his medical condition. However, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula warned opposition parties against asking detailed questions on Mabuza’s medical situation when this was a doctor-client confidentiality.

Mapisa-Nqakula also said the opposition was insensitive and urged that the rules committee of Parliament must discuss this matter. This was after DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone had asked if Mabuza had met any doctor in Russia dealing with poisoning and any other person to discuss a nuclear deal. Mapisa-Nqakula said she would not allow Mazzone to ask sensitive questions on Mabuza’s medical situation and that the nuclear deal question fell outside the main question.

MORE ON THIS LIVE FEED: David Mabuza faces questions in Parliament on land reform, Eskom

Mabuza denied that the state had paid a cent for his trip to Russia. “I am in front of the House strong enough to discharge my duties. What I can say is that as a person concerned I am grateful to the progress I have made with regard to my health. I have covered the cost of my treatment, the travelling 100%. No money was paid by the South African government towards my treatment,” said Mabuza. Mabuza had travelled to Russia a few months ago as part of his schedule for medical intervention.

It is not the first time that he has travelled to Russia after it emerged in 2015 he went there after he was poisoned. He has since gone back there several times. [email protected]