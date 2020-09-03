David Mabuza faces grilling from MPs

Cape Town – Deputy President David Mabuza will face tough questions in Parliament over the looting of Covid-19 funds and the crisis facing Eskom. Mabuza’s appearance in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday comes after he missed previous sessions owing to to ill health. Mabuza confirmed on Monday, during the post-NEC briefing, that he had just returned to work after being unwell. Mabuza had previously told MPs that he was treated in Russia for ill health a few years ago. Some of the questions to be answered by Mabuza relate to the looting of Covid-19 funds.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed a number of investigating agencies to probe the looting of funds allocated for Covid-19.

The Special Investigating Unit is probing a number of departments and companies involved in corruption.

The government announced a R500 billion stimulus package to fight the spread of Covid-19, but some of the funds have allegedly been stolen.

Mabuza also faces questions from NCOP members over the crisis at Eskom.

Mabuza chairs a committee that deals with the power utility.

Eskom admitted to the standing committee on appropriations on Wednesday that its debt had increased from R440bn to R448bn.

The government took a decision a year ago to split Eskom into three entities to deal with its cash crisis and start generating revenue.

Political Bureau