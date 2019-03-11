Deputy president David Mabuza is expected to respond to questions about Eskom in parliament on Tuesday. File photo by Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

PARLIAMENT - Deputy President David Mabuza will on Tuesday update Parliament on efforts to bring stability to embattled power utility Eskom, when he responds to questions in the National Assembly, the presidency said. Mabuza chairs the Special Cabinet Committee that was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa following renewed rotational outages at Eskom.

The deputy president's scheduled appearance to answer MPs' question on Eskom follows testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday on how the power utility became a target for corruption.

Eskom recently returned to scheduled rotational blackouts due to a loss of generation capacity.

African News Agency (ANA)