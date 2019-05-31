Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has moved MEC Lesufi Panyazi from the Finance and e-Government portfolio back to Education, whose performance under his leadership has received general praise from parents. Makhura, in statement said, he made this decision after receiving a lot of feedback on the composition of his new Executive Council.

Makhura had on Wednesday announced he was shifting Lesufi to head the finance portfolio in the sixth administration that will run Gauteng after May 8 elections in which the ruling African National Congress retained control of the province.

"While there is an appreciation of the appointment of MEC Panyaza Lesufi to the Finance and e-Government portfolio, the overall non-partisan feedback from society, the education sector and the movement in general is that it will serve Gauteng better that he remains in the Education portfolio to continue the good work of ensuring that our province is the leader and pioneer of educational transformation."

"I have now decided that MEC Panyaza Lesufi will return to the Education portfolio as the MEC for Education and Youth Development and that MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will be the MEC for Finance and e-Government."

He add that his team of ten MECs has a diverse set of skills, vast experience and talents that enable them to play different roles in several portfolios.

Makhura congratulated all the new MECs on Wednesday and told them their jobs would not be easy. He warned them there would be temptations and urged them to put Gauteng residents first.