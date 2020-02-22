JUBA - Deputy President David Mabuza has arrived in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, to witness the swearing-in ceremony of the vice presidents and inauguration of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGNU), the presidency said on Saturday.
The inauguration of the RTGNU followed the breakthrough on the issue of the number of states and their boundaries, which was a sticking point and led to a lengthy process of negotiations by parties to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.
President Salva Kiir recently announced that the country would revert to 10 States in a move that has been hailed as a demonstration of bold leadership.
Mabuza, as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy to South Sudan, engaged in extensive shuttle diplomacy over the past few months to facilitate a dialogue between the parties to resolve the issue of the number of states and their boundaries.
This facilitation was done under the auspices of the Inter-governmental Authority on Development Mediation. At Saturday’s ceremony, Mabuza would deliver a message of support to Kiir and the people of South Sudan.