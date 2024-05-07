DD Mabuza pleads with Tshwane residents to give ANC another chance

By Christopher Buda Former ANC deputy president David Mabuza has hit the campaign trail, urging communities to re-elect the governing party to give it another chance to lead the province and the country.

Mabuza, who has kept a low profile since declining a nomination at the African National Congress' December 2022 elective conference, made his pitch during a door-to-door campaign in Olievenhoutbosch, south of Pretoria. "We have made some mistakes, but we have also made significant progress in improving lives," Mabuza admitted, addressing local residents. He was flanked by ANC NEC member Nonceba Mhlauli and the ANC’s Gauteng Provincial Secretary TK Nciza.

Mabuza’s campaign efforts for the governing party come after high-profile efforts by ANC stalwarts like Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, and Mathews Phosa have re-emerged in recent days in a bid to rescuscitate the party to a 50% victory. Several election polls have predicted the ANC could get below 50% of the vote for the first time since 1994. Political analyst Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the election, which is now three weeks away, was now at a critical stage.

"We are in the last stages of campaigning, and it's the ANC that has everything to lose. They have brought in big names to campaign, which shows how serious they are about these elections.” “If the ANC loses power, which is not far-fetched, it will be a significant blow since it would be the first time since 1994," said Ntsikelelo. The Tshwane University of Technology based Levy Ndou, who is a political analyst, said the high profile current and former leaders of the ANC could give it a boost in the Greater Pretoria area.

“People will be encouraged to vote when they see and listen to these icons, but we need to wait and see if people will give them a chance or not.” Continuing his appeal, Mabuza stated, "the journey is still too long, and many areas need work, but we’re asking for another opportunity to make things right." However, the community's response varied.

Phuthi Radipape remains hopeful the governing party can “The ANC has made a lot of mistakes, but they can fix what was wrong and then life goes on. They have kept their promises." Palesa Mahlangu from Mamelodi criticised the current DA-led coalition government in the City of Tshwane and backed the ANC.

"Services under the DA-led coalition are very bad. The ANC tried to fight high electricity prices, and the DA just makes empty promises." Emphasising frustration, Zinhle Mhlanga from Pretoria North rejected the idea of returning the ANC to power. "They prioritised their own interests over our city's needs. The coalition government, though not perfect, has shown more commitment and made more progress than the ANC did in years."