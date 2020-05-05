De Lille opens investigation after 180 returning citizens taken to wrong quarantine facility

Durban - Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille has called for an urgent investigation after180 South Africans, who had been repatriated from the US were sent to the incorrect quarantine venues, which did not have food, lights or water.

De Lille said the group was among 245 passengers who had arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.

She said as the passengers were transported to two hotels, which were authorised and prepared for quarantine. The minister said some health officials diverted 180 people in the group to Eskom, Transnet and Telkom facilities, which she said were not authorized by the Department of Public Works.

“People were dumped there, and were just left there, and the Eskom place that they were put in does not have electricity. Some people were without food for 15 hours,” she said.

De Lille said the 180 returning South Africans had been taken to the wrong venue by the health department in the province.