Decision will be made soon on Gauteng e-tolls – Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says a decision will be made soon on the issue of e-tolls in Gauteng.

He told the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, during the budget vote of his department, that they want to bring this matter to finality. He said he did not want to commit on the date for the matter to be finalised.

“We are dealing with this matter and we will make an announcement soon as and when cabinet agrees on the issue. I am saying soon without putting time frames and we will come back to you on this particular matter.

’’I agree with Gauteng and everybody else concerned that we need to move with speed to bring this matter to finality,” said Mbalula.

His comments in the NCOP came after opposition parties raised it following an announcement by Gauteng MEC for Transport Jacob Mamabolo earlier that e-tolls will be scrapped.

But acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni denied this, saying there were consultations taking place between Mbalula and various stakeholders. She said the matter has not yet been concluded.

The e-toll saga has been dragging for years with government trying to find a solution to it.

Political Bureau